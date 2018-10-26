Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit Tonga
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got a mega welcome as they visited the Pacific island kingdom.
Prince Harry and Meghan have been given one of the warmest and most colourful welcomes of their tour so far during their visit to the Kingdom of Tonga. At a college near the capital Nuku’alofa, pupils and parents sang and danced for the couple as Prince Harry officially dedicated a forest to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy project.
Reuters
Some of the dances they saw were pretty funny. During a song and dance routine about mosquitoes by some school boys, Meghan couldn't help but enjoy the fun!
Getty Images
Tongan handicrafts, mats and tapa cloths were on display during a visit to the the Faonelua Convention Centre. The couple were given traditional Tongan clothes and jewellery to wear as they were shown around. Looks like Harry's outfit is a bit too big- is he holding it up?
Reuters
Children were given two days off school and loads of parents took time off work! Wherever the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went the streets were lined with well-wishers. Look at these two kids offering free hugs!
Reuters
Well it was worth making the sign as it certainly looks like Meghan spotted it. No hugs, sadly, but at least they got a smile and a wave!
Reuters
The royal couple also met the Tongan Prime Minister Akilisi Pohiva.
Getty Images
While waiting for a royal visit can be really exciting, if you have to wait too long, you can get a bit fed up! All these school children were waiting for ages to get a glimpse of the royal couple, but a couple of those boys in the front row really look like they'd rather be off playing somewhere else!
Reuters
Now there's a very happy face. This lady is doing a traditional Tongan dance. The small Pacific nation - which is so far east it’s very close to the International Dateline - that's the imaginary line on the earth marking the boundary between one day and the next.
Reuters
These schoolgirls waited by the side of the road for the Royals to pass. Union Jack flags and Tongan flags were all waved together. Tonga is a member of the Commonweath and takes part in the Commonwealth Games - but the Duke and Duchess will be heading back to Australia for a different sporting event - the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.