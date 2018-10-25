BTS collaborate with Steve Aoki on first English language single

Getty Images Steve Aoki is on the BTS fan train!

DJ Steve Aoki just can't get enough of the K-pop band sensation, BTS.

On Wednesday, Steve announced his second collaboration with the band, with a song called Waste It On Me.

And the full track is being released today!

If that wasn't enough - this is the first track that the band have released in English.

Steve tweeted a 40 second snippet of the song along with a clip of him and BTS Army fans jumping for joy!

Last year, Steve Aoki and BTS collaborated on the remix of the record 'Mic Drop', which now has over 365 million views on YouTube.

He's famous for his electronic dance music and his collaborations with massive stars such as will.i.am, Louis Tomlinson and Fall Out Boy.

This announcement comes just a few days after BTS lead member, RM, released a solo project called Mono.

Is this all too much for BTS fans to take? Have you heard the new track?

