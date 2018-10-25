play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 11:16

Neymar gets Spiderman and Batman tattooed on his back

Footballer Neymar displaying a back tattoo of Spiderman and BatmanInstagram/thierespaimtattoo

Neymar might be a hero for millions of children, but now he's had his own personal heroes tattooed on his body.

In a comic book crossover he's combined the Marvel and DC universe with a Spiderman and Batman tattoo on his back.

It's the latest tattoo for the Brazilian forward, who has been 'inked' several times already.

Although, getting a tattoo probably wasn't ideal preparation for Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain as they struggled in a 2-all draw with Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Despite a last minute equaliser for his team, Neymar was in no mood to celebrate and stormed off the pitch at full time.

PSG now find themselves third in the group, two points behind Napoli and three points behind Liverpool.

Neymar wearing his number 10 Paris Saint-Germain jersey.Getty Images
Neymar was unhappy in PSG's 2-2 draw with Napoli
PSG: Will Neymar stay?

Neymar might be keen on body alterations, but he isn't likely to alter the club he plays for any time soon. There had been suggestions that he would be returning to former side Barcelona in the near future.

But Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu insisted that would not be the case.

'Neymar left and is not expected to return to Barca, there are no plans to bring him back,' he said.

More like this

neymar
play

Neymar's soccer showboating!!

Neymar during the 2018 World Cup.

Neymar: 'Sometimes I really do exaggerate'

Neymar
play
0:25

Neymar shows how to play keep-uppy if you're the world's most expensive footballer

Comments

Top Stories

Pumpking carving

What do you do with a Halloween pumpkin when you've carved it?

Poppies

Why do people wear poppies?

comments
Four different colour poppies on a grey background

Poppies: What do the different colours stand for?

comments
Newsround Home