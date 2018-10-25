Getty Images What do the different poppy colours mean?

November 11th is Remembrance Day - a day to commemorate the First World War and the conflicts that followed it.

Many people choose to wear a red poppy on this day to pay respects to the victims of the war.

The red poppy is the official symbol of remembrance for the the Royal British Legion.

They started the poppy campaign in 1921 to raise money for wounded World War One soldiers.

Now they say annual poppy campaign is intended to honours all those who have given their lives in wars.

But did you know that there are other poppy colours that you can wear? Maybe you have spotted other people wearing them?

Red, white, black and purple - we explain what these different colours mean.

Getty Images Red Poppy: Memorial to World War One and following conflicts

What does the Red Poppy mean?

Possibly the most famous symbol used to commemorate the people who sacrificed their lives in the First World War, and the conflicts following that war.

Wearing a poppy was inspired by the fields of poppies that grew where many of the battles were fought.

The red poppy is connected to The Royal British Legion - a charity created by veterans of the First World War.

They say that the red poppy represents remembrance and hope.

Getty Images White Poppy:

What does the White Poppy mean?

Some people feel that the red poppy glorifies war and conflict.

Instead they might choose to wear a white poppy.

The white poppy is handed out by a charity called Peace Pledge Union, which promotes peace.

They say that the white poppy commemorates people who died in conflict but focuses on achieving peace and challenging the way we look at war.

Getty Images Black Poppy:

What does the Black Poppy mean?

The black poppy has two different meanings attached to it.

It is most commonly associated with the commemoration of Black, African and Caribbean communities' contribution to the war effort - as servicemen and servicewomen, and as civilians.

The campaign organisers say that while they also support the red poppy, they feel that the black poppy highlights this contribution and the place of Black, African and Caribbean communities in remembrance.

Getty Images Purple Poppy:

What does the Purple Poppy mean?

The purple poppy is often worn to remember animals that have also been victims of war.

Animals like horses, dogs and pigeons were often drafted into the war effort, and those that wear the purple poppy feel their service should be seen as equal to that of human service.

In particular, many horses were killed or injured in the First World War.

What poppy do you wear? Or do you choose not to wear a poppy?

