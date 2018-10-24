Dancers on stage at Halloween week on Strictly Come Dancing 2012

Strictly is getting into the spooky spirit on Saturday and dedicating the whole episode to Halloween!

Expect to see creepy makeup, chilling costumes, and of course - sequins!

Here's a sneak peak songs and dances:

Ashley and Pasha will be dancing the Charleston to the song 'Witch Doctor' by Don Lang.

Lauren and AJ will be strutting their stuff to 'Poison' by Nicole Scherzinger and dancing the Paso Doble.

Stacey and Kevin are taking on the Tango to the sounds of the Doctor Who theme song!

Faye and Giovanni are doing a Theatre and Jazz routine to the song 'Fever' by Peggy Lee.

Kate and Aljaz are dancing the Rumba to Rag'n'Bone Man's 'Skin'.

Danny and Amy will be doing an American Smooth to 'Spirit In The Sky' by Doctor and the Medics.

Seann and Katya are taking on the Viennese Waltz to Screamin' Jay Hawkins' 'I Put A Spell On You'.

Dr.Ranj and Janette will be getting Halloween-y to Bobby Pickett's classic 'Monster Mash' and doing the Jive.

Charles and Karen will also be Jiving to 'Time Warp' by Richard O'Brien.

Graeme and Oti are dancing the Cha Cha to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'.

Joe and Dianne will be flowing across the dance floor with a Foxtrot to 'Youngblood' by 5 Seconds of Summer.

