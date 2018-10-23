Halloween: How to do a simple face paint wound

Can you believe this is just make-up?! Trick your friends this Halloween with an amazing make-up wound, by following make-up artist Samantha Helen's step-by-step guide.
Make-up artist Samantha Helen has shown Newsround a simple step-by-step way to create some seriously gory Halloween make-up! To start creating your fake wound, take a dark red colour and paint a mark like this, with tapered ends.
Next, take some black paint and add some shading down the side of the red mark. This will help it to look more 3D and realistic!
After this, you need to make it start to look super gory with some skin round the edges! Ew! So take a dark creme colour and outline the mark, like in this picture.
Once you've done this, take a red eyeshadow and smudge a halo all around the edges, which makes the wound look like it's sore. Eek!
Then, you need to add some stitches. So, using a thin brush and some black paint, draw some C-shape stitches over the top of the wound to really make it look 3D. If you just draw straight lines, it won't look as realistic.
Next, take a purple eyeshadow and dab a small circle where each of the stitches 'goes into' the skin to make it look like it's bruised.
To make the face paint look like it's catching the light (which makes it look even more 3D), draw some small white dabs and lines onto the stitches and a couple of bits in the wound too, like in this picture.
Almost finished now! Make a cup in your hand and pour a small amount of water in it. Then, mix some red face paint into the water so you end up with some really dribbly red colouring. Dribble this out of the bottom of the wound. Make sure you have a towel or something underneath, so you don't drip any face paint onto your clothes or the carpet!
Finally, take an old toothbrush (not one that somebody is using!), dip it in some water and scrub it in the red face paint. Then, flick the toothbrush over the wound to create some gory splatters. And there you go! How real does that look?! You'll be able to really trick your friends! Ew!