Halloween: How to do a simple face paint skeleton

It's almost Halloween and if you're looking for face paint inspiration, then look no further! Make-up artist Samantha Helen shows us how to do an amazing skeleton in five simple steps.
First of all, you need to do the base coat on which you will build up your spooky look! Take a simple white colour and draw an outline around the top two-thirds of your face. Then, fill it all in, like in this picture.
Once you have your white base, take a black face paint and draw on eyes and a nose. (If you want to go to a party as a Halloween panda, well, you can probably stop this tutorial right here, as you're ready to go.)
Next, take a flat brush and some black eyeshadow and use this to create some shading around your face and some teeth above your top lip. Use this picture to copy the shading around the edges of the face, around the outside of the black circles on the eyes and around the lip area.
This next stage is nice and easy. Go back to your white paint and dab some of it into the gaps for the skeleton teeth. This will really make the teeth stand out.
To finish off the look, you just want to add some final bits of detail. With the white, add some extra circles around the eyes and some white cracks in the forehead. With the black, add some more cracks and a black bottom lip. You may also want to trace back along the bottom of the design and draw around the teeth to really make them stand out even more.
Ta-da! A super simple, spooky skeleton! Remember to always check with an adult before using any facepaint and make sure to test a bit of the facepaint on your forearm 24 hours before you want to use it, just to check it won't cause any irritation to your skin. Have a great Halloween!