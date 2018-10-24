UK Weather: Arctic blast incoming

Halloween is always guaranteed to send a shiver down the spine... But this year you'll feel the chill as the temperature dramatically drops too.

Yes you might have to wear extra thick costumes if you're out trick-or-treating and get the big coat ready for when you're back at school.

BBC weather presenter Owain Wyn Evans has told Newsround that a cold front from the Arctic will spill across Britain as the UK braces itself for freezing temperatures this October.

That means widespread frost, cold and wintry showers expected from this weekend.