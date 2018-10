Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister for Scotland pays a visit to a local Scottish school in the latest episode of 'Our School'

The kids ask her a number of questions including 'Are you a feminist', 'What were you like at school 'and 'the 3 words that she would use to describe her job' - to which she says hard, busy and fantastic!

Catch up on the whole series of 'Our School' on CBBC and on CBBC iplayer