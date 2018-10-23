play
Last updated at 06:44

Ariana Grande says the Sweetener tour dates are coming soon

Ariana Grande singingGetty Images
Ariana Grande performs onstage in Los Angeles, California

Are you an Ariana Grande fan? If so we have got some exciting news for you.

Replying to a fan on social media, the mega star wrote that she is "ready" to return to touring.

She released her album 'Sweetener' in August and fans have been eagerly awaiting news on her next tour.

The dates of the Sweetener tour aren't available yet, but Grande said she is going to release them "ASAP" after she "finalises a few more things."

Ariande Grande Twitter saying I'm ready my heart needs it actually finalizing a few more things but I'm trying to get em date to you asapTwitter

Are you looking forward to the tour? When do you think it will be?

Let us know in the comments below!

