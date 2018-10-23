Ariana Grande says the Sweetener tour dates are coming soon

Getty Images Ariana Grande performs onstage in Los Angeles, California

Are you an Ariana Grande fan? If so we have got some exciting news for you.

Replying to a fan on social media, the mega star wrote that she is "ready" to return to touring.

She released her album 'Sweetener' in August and fans have been eagerly awaiting news on her next tour.

The dates of the Sweetener tour aren't available yet, but Grande said she is going to release them "ASAP" after she "finalises a few more things."

Twitter

