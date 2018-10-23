What do YOU think about having to clean your classroom?

Most of us would complain when we are told to tidy up our bedroom but what would you say if you had to vacuum and clean your classroom?

Well, a school in Devon has decided to get their pupils to do just that. Every class puts it's pupils on cleaning duty in a bid for them to learn respect and help the school save money on extra cleaners.

Each classroom now has its own hoover and at the end of the each day 10 pupils volunteer to clean up their classrooms.

The headteacher, Hilary Priest decided to do this after watching a TV programme about education in Japan where it's normal for the pupils to clean up their classrooms.

She said that the children in her school are enthusiastic about the new system and hope that their parents will benefit as well!

What do you think of this? Do you think it's a good idea to help your school and get cleaning or do you think someone else should do it?

