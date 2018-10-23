play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 05:46

What do YOU think about having to clean your classroom?

Most of us would complain when we are told to tidy up our bedroom but what would you say if you had to vacuum and clean your classroom?

Well, a school in Devon has decided to get their pupils to do just that. Every class puts it's pupils on cleaning duty in a bid for them to learn respect and help the school save money on extra cleaners.

Each classroom now has its own hoover and at the end of the each day 10 pupils volunteer to clean up their classrooms.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Would you help clean up your classroom?

Each classroom now has its own vacuum and at the end of the each day 10 pupils volunteer to clean up their classrooms.

The headteacher, Hilary Priest decided to do this after watching a TV programme about education in Japan where it's normal for the pupils to clean up their classrooms.

She said that the children in her school are enthusiastic about the new system and hope that their parents will benefit as well!

What do you think of this? Do you think it's a good idea to help your school and get cleaning or do you think someone else should do it?

Let us know what you think or by emailing newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

More like this

Keyframe #6
play
1:10

Check out this high-flying cleaning job!

Plastic bottle on a beach
play
1:44

Bank Holiday clean up: What do you think about litter?

Girl in Sierra Leone taking part in national cleaning day
play
1:00

Sierra Leone holds national cleaning day to clear rubbish

Comments

Top Stories

A man holds a baby as he walks with a large group of people

Why are 5000 people attempting to cross US border?

comments
2
And older man holds a Tetris shaped trophy along with a younger teenage boy
play
1:10

Watch as a 16 year old defeats seven-time Tetris champion!

Image of I'm a Celebrity Get Me out of here

Who would you like to see in I'm a Celebrity 2018?

comments
2
Newsround Home