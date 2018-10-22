Teenager beats Tetris game older than he is to become World Champion

16 year old Joseph Saelee has defeated a seven-time world champion to become king of the classic video game, Tetris.

The competition saw entrants playing the 1989 Nintendo Entertainment System version of the game. This version of Tetris had already been around for 13 years when Saelee was born, but that didn't stop his building block expertise.

In a tense encounter, the teenager was waiting 17 pieces before the crucial long block appeared to take the the victory from reigning champion Jonas Neubauer.

Saelee took home 1,000 dollars for his efforts, as well as an appropriately themed trophy.

Pictures: Tetris Championship