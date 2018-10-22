I'm a Celebrity 2018: Who would you like to see in the jungle?

ITV

Another big TV event is rapidly approaching and we want to know who would you like to see heading to the jungle.

Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly will be hosting the ITV show for the first time together as Ant McPartlin is taking a break from the spotlight.

No date nor celebrity have been confirmed yet but it's likely to be in November and there are lots of people are trying to guess who will be in it.

Rumoured celebrities included X Factor's Fleur East, tennis player Tim Henman and even politican Nigel Farage.

Here at Newsround, we want to know who you would like to see in the jungle and why?

Let us know by commenting below or emailing your suggestions to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk