Last updated at 10:13

The Greek town covered in giant spider webs

Spiders in a town in Greece have been busying weaving lots of webs.

Halloween has come early to Lake Vistonida in north-earthern Greece where trees and bushes are completely covered in the spider's thread.

Experts say it's happened because it's been hot and humid.

This means there are more insects about, such as gnats, which spiders like to eat.

Because there are so many bugs to catch, lots of spiders have gone to the area.

This isn't the only place to be given a spider make-over.

Lots of eight-legged critters also recently 'webbed' the coastline of a town called Aitoliko in western Greece.

It all looks a bit spooky to us!

