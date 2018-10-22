Top tips for being a great sports commentator

If you're a fan of anything from cycling to sprinting, basketball to football, then you'll know that when they're on TV or the radio there's always someone describing all the action.

And they need to know exactly what they're talking about!

Being a sports commentator isn't just about having fun and watching sport.

It's not an easy job but if you've ever fancied having a go now might be your chance.

BBC Radio 5 Live has launched its annual Young Commentator of the Year competition.

Anyone aged between 11 and 15 years old can enter before it closes on Monday 29 October.

Nine-year-old Braydon loves sport and is one of the judges (he's too young to enter!).

He'll be helping to pick the winner alongside a team of sporting experts, including Match of the Day commentator Conor McNamara.

Here are their top tips for being the perfect pundit.