To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Fortnite makers unhappy at gamers cheating using mods

Have you ever used a cheat to win while playing a videogame? Maybe you've been left frustrated after another player was better purely because they've hacked the game to improve their performance.

Recently the makers of Fortnite have been unhappy about mods to their game. They are suing one YouTube gamer, Brandon Lucas, who posted videos of himself cheating at the battle royale game.

He has 1.7 million subscribers to his Golden Modz channel, where he plays modified or hacked versions of Fortnite and other games.

The majority of cheat codes in video games are included by the developers themselves, but as another YouTuber, 'Stampy' tells Newsround, it's the mods and hacks that cause real problems for gamers online, especially on PC.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Let us know what you think of gaming mods in the comments!