play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 14:41

Fortnite makers unhappy at gamers cheating using mods

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Fortnite makers unhappy at gamers cheating using mods

Have you ever used a cheat to win while playing a videogame? Maybe you've been left frustrated after another player was better purely because they've hacked the game to improve their performance.

Recently the makers of Fortnite have been unhappy about mods to their game. They are suing one YouTube gamer, Brandon Lucas, who posted videos of himself cheating at the battle royale game.

He has 1.7 million subscribers to his Golden Modz channel, where he plays modified or hacked versions of Fortnite and other games.

The majority of cheat codes in video games are included by the developers themselves, but as another YouTuber, 'Stampy' tells Newsround, it's the mods and hacks that cause real problems for gamers online, especially on PC.

Let us know what you think of gaming mods in the comments!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
What is the Konami Code?

More like this

Picture of hands on a controller

Gaming: Warning for parents over 'in-game purchases'

Ninja and Marshmello

Ninja and Marshmello win first ever Fortnite Pro-Am

Stampy
play
1:53

Stampy's top advice for getting a tech balance

Comments

Top Stories

Colourful image of the planet Mercury

Check out the spacecraft on a mission to Mercury

Joe Sugg wearing a red wig

Check out Strictly's Joe Sugg as a red head

comments
£50 notes

Who do you want on the new £50 note?

comments
12
Newsround Home