Strictly: Does YouTuber Joe Sugg look good with red hair?

Joe Sugg says he will dye his hair red if he gets to the final of Strictly.

The YouTube star appeared on Strictly Come Dancing's spin of show It Takes Two with his professional dance partner Dianne Buswell.

While reviewing last weekend's performance and teasing ahead to this week's routine, host of the show, Zoe Ball mentioned how Joe has agreed to dye his hair red if he reaches the final of the competition.

Cue the costume department who whipped out Kate Silverton's red wig from her Movie Week performance as Jessica Rabbit. Host Zoe saying: "We thought we'd see what you look like with red hair."

What do you think? Should Joe be a red head permanently?

Footage from BBC's 'It Takes Two'.