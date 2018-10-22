Will Usain Bolt sign for Central Coast Mariners?

Getty Images

Usain Bolt's agent says Central Coast Mariners have offered the Olympian a deal, but the football team's coach Mike Mulvey says it's 'news to him'.

So what's going on?

Mulvey told a news conference "We don't talk about speculation - I don't know anything about that."

"I do appreciate how important this story is for the rest of the world, but if you have a look at our front line today you wonder if he could get into any of those positions, wouldn't you?"

It's thought that if a deal has been offered it's for 'much, much less' than Bolt had hoped for. The Olympian is reported to have asked for a wage of around $3 million, the reported offer from the club is closer to $150,000. However, Bolt is said to be thinking about signing the contract...

Most football trialists who spend time with professional teams are given a week to impress. If they do well, they are usually signed up or invited back for another week's trial before agreeing a contract.

Usain Bolt has had over two months to show the Mariners that he's worthy of being offered a deal. The time taken over any decision means the club still had doubts over the Jamaican's ability, or his wage demands have always been too expensive.

Can Usain Bolt make it in his new career?

When Usain Bolt quit athletics after the 2017 World Championships he had the world at his feet. With fame and fortune came the opportunity to put his spikes up and enjoy retirement. But the Olympic gold medallist had other ideas...

14 months later, the only thing at Bolt's size 13 feet is a football. Swapping a running track for a scorched Australian training pitch continuing the 'indefinite trial period' with A-League side Central Coast Mariners.

Bolt scored his first two goals for his new side in a friendly earlier this month, but after dominating in athletics, the sprint legend is still mastering the art of the beautiful game.

Back in August the Jamaican admitted he was struggling with the physical demands of professional football "because I'm not used to picking up speed, going back down, up and down, up and down, back and forth, that's the most challenging."

Professional Contract

Bolt, who is a big Manchester United fan, had an offer of a professional contract from Maltese club Valletta FC last week, but turned it down. His agent says the deal was rejected so that the 32 year old can continue to pursue his dream to become a professional footballer in Australia.

But in footballing terms, 32 is quite old when most other players sign professional forms at 16.

Former Australia manager, Ange Postecoglou, who coached the national team at the 2014 World Cup says Bolt has little chance of making it as a professional.

"I've always believed that football is one of those sports that's very, very difficult to just change from one to the other."

FIFA 19

Of course a pro contract for Usain Bolt would mean an inclusion in one of the world's biggest video game franchises, Fifa 19.

A permanent deal with the Marriners will mean the Jamaican will be included in the November update of the game. However if things don't work out, it's been suggested that EA Sports, the game's makers will still include Bolt on Fifa as a free agent. Of course the World's fastest man is likely to be the game's fastest player, with a speed attribute of 99!

EA Sports Could Usain Bolt appear on Fifa's November update?

Bolt's Football Career So Far

26th February, 2018

Bolt trains with Mamelodi Sundowns FC - hinting at a move to the South African side, but is accused of 'trolling' when he angers fans by actually announcing that he'll be playing at Soccer Aid.

23 March, 2018

Bolt was invited to train with the Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund as part of a two-day trial. He scores a goal in training.

5 June, 2018

Usain Bolt plays for Norwegian team Stromsgodset in friendly against Norway's under 19s.

10 June, 2018

Bolt plays at Soccer Aid 2018 at Old Trafford and captains the 'Rest of the World' XI against Robbie Williams' 'England' side.

Getty Images Usain Bolt faces friend and fellow athlete Sir Mo Farah at Soccer Aid 2018.

18 August, 2018

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist touched down in Sydney to begin training with the Central Coast Mariners in the hope of securing a professional contract with the A-League club.

31 August, 2018

The 32-year-old Jamaican made his debut as a 72nd-minute substitute against an amateur select side in which the Mariners ran out 6-0 winners. Reports said Bolt looked well off the pace, even during a 20-minute cameo.

12 October, 2018

Bolt scored his first goals for the Mariners in a 4-0 pre-season friendly against Macarthur South West United - he celebrates with his trademark lightning bolt pose.

21 October, 2018

Usain Bolt's representatives say Central Coast Mariners have offered him a deal, but coach Mike Mulvey says he knows nothing about a contract offer. It's reported that Bolt asked for a deal around $3m but the Mariners' offer was reportedly in the vicinity of $150,000.