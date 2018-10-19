Is enough being done to stop the poaching of wild animals?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Ayshah reports on the illegal wildlife trade threatening animals

Prince William has been speaking about how to stop the illegal wildlife trade at a huge event in London.

Campaigners and politicians from around the world were also there to try and figure out how they can stop poachers from killing animals and prevent things like ivory being sold illegally.

Ivory is the hard white material that some animals' teeth and tusks are made from.

For hundreds of years, ivory has been considered a valuable material.

It has been used to make things like jewellery, combs, piano keys and religious ornaments.

WATCH: Ayshah meets the people risking their lives to help protect rhinos from poachers (May 2016)

Everyone at the conference promised to work tackle the serious crime of illegal wildlife training by organised criminal gangs around the world.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove says a new British ban on ivory sales is to be one of the toughest in the world.

But it hasn't yet been signed into law.

The last count of Africa's elephants published in August 2016 found that nearly one in three has disappeared over the past seven years - meaning there are fewer than 400,000 left.

Around 90% of African elephants having been killed in the past century.

