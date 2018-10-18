play
Ariana Grande ends social media silence with micro pig post

Ariana Grande posted videos of pet pig to her Instagram story

Ariana Grande has ended her attempt at a social media break by posting videos of her pet pig to Instagram on Wednesday.

The tiny pig - named Piggie Smallz - belonged to herself and ex-partner, Pete Davidson.

But it appears that Ariana is now looking after the micro pig following their split.

The pair, who got engaged in June this year after being together for one month, confirmed their break up on Sunday.

Why did Pete and Ariana break up?
Ariana Grande with ex-partner, Pete Davidson, at the 2018 MTV Video Music AwardsGetty Images
Ariana Grande with ex-partner, Pete Davidson, at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Many fans were shocked at reports of a break up.

Both Ariana and Pete have spoken openly about their affection for one another, but also their personal struggles.

While the engagement is officially off, some reports suggest that they are still spending time together and might even get back together in the future.

If nothing else, at least Ariana has Piggie Smallz for company!

