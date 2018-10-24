Jacqueline Wilson answers YOUR questions

If you're a fan of Tracy Beaker, Hetty Feather, Double Act or Katy - you might have heard of an author called Jacqueline Wilson?
Jacqueline Wilson has written over 100 books for children and it looks like she won't be slowing down anytime soon.
We asked you for your fan questions and you delivered - over 200 of them!
Check out some more of her answers below and let us know what you think in the comments.
Which character from your books are you most like?
I think I'm a bit of both of these twins, Ruby and Garnet...
What was your favourite book when you were younger?
It was much more dramatic and real than anything I was reading in children's books at the time...
Do you have any advice for budding writers?
Read lots... it enhances your imagination...
Why do you tend to write more about girls than boys?
I find I know more the way girls think...
What would you do if were not an author?
If I can't sleep I fantasise about my bookshop...
