play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 05:58

Jacqueline Wilson answers YOUR questions

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Jacqueline Wilson answers YOUR questions

If you're a fan of Tracy Beaker, Hetty Feather, Double Act or Katy - you might have heard of an author called Jacqueline Wilson?

Jacqueline Wilson has written over 100 books for children and it looks like she won't be slowing down anytime soon.

We asked you for your fan questions and you delivered - over 200 of them!

Check out some more of her answers below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Which character from your books are you most like?
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Which characters from your books are you most like?

I think I'm a bit of both of these twins, Ruby and Garnet...

Jacqueline Wilson
What was your favourite book when you were younger?
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
What was your favourite book when you were younger?

It was much more dramatic and real than anything I was reading in children's books at the time...

Jacqueline Wilson
Do you have any advice for budding writers?
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Any advice for budding writers?

Read lots... it enhances your imagination...

Jacqueline Wilson
Why do you tend to write more about girls than boys?
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Why do you write about girls more than boys?

I find I know more the way girls think...

Jacqueline Wilson
What would you do if were not an author?
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
What would you do if were not an author?

If I can't sleep I fantasise about my bookshop...

Jacqueline Wilson

More like this

Jacqueline Wilson

Jacqueline Wilson to get a Bafta

Comments

Top Stories

Dog in Halloween costume, part of the 27th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade was held on October 21, 2017

Cute or Cruel? Should we dress up pets for Halloween?

comments
Strictly judges at the Halloween special in 2017.

Who's dancing to what in Strictly Halloween special?

comments
Watch clip
play
1:31

Hetty Feather vs Tracy Beaker: The ultimate showdown

Newsround Home