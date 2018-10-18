play
Keira Knightley bans daughter from watching some Disney films

Keira Knightley.Getty Images
Keira Knightley says some Disney films have the wrong message

Keira Knightley has said she has banned her young daughter Edie from watching Disney films which portray women in a way that she disagrees with.

According to the Hollywood star, the three-year-old is not allowed to watch, for example, Cinderella or The Little Mermaid.

She told American TV host Ellen DeGeneres that Cinderella "waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don't! Rescue yourself. Obviously!"

When talking about The Little Mermaid, she went on to say: "I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello!"

"And this is the one that I'm quite annoyed about because I really like the film. I love The Little Mermaid! That one's a little tricky - but I'm keeping to it."

Keira Knightley with her daughter Edie in 2015.Getty Images
Keira Knightley has told US TV host Ellen DeGeneres that her daughter Edie is not allowed to watch certain Disney films (picture from 2015)

Not all Disney films are banned from her house though.

Finding Dory, which Ellen starred in as the voice of Dory, "is a big favourite" and "Frozen is huge, Moana is totally fine."

What do you think about her not letting her daughter watch certain films because of this? Do you agree? Let us know below.

