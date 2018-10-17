Ever heard of a Mars bar or Katsue Chicken Curry toastie? Well you have now.

Barry Chui | Instagram A Mars Bar toastie

Toastie fanatic Barry Chui is about to open a restaurant entirely dedicated to the classic snack. But are these the weirdest fillings ever?

Frankie's Toasties set to open in Manchester next week, will be serving up an interesting range of toasted sandwiches.

These aren't your regular ham and cheese, instead customers can choose from a selection filled with everything from Japanese Katsu Chicken Curry, to molten Mars Bars, Caramac and even Super Noodles.

Barry came up with the idea when he was at home; 'I had nowt in the fridge so I made a toastie - and when I was eating it that's when I thought: 'Everyone loves a toastie'.

