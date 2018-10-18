Lost pig in California follows crisps to get home

Throughout history there have been famous stories of epic journeys and lost heroes finding a way back home...

Unfortunately this isn't one of those stories, this is a story about an escaped pig that was lured back with a bag of crisps.

At the weekend Californian police responded to a call about a pig "the size of a mini horse" roaming the streets.

A deputy from the San Bernardino County Sherriff's department began a slow speed chase as the pig followed her. The police officer using crisps from her lunch to tempt the animal safely back home.