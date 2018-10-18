play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 11:51

Lost pig in California follows crisps to get home

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Throughout history there have been famous stories of epic journeys and lost heroes finding a way back home...

Unfortunately this isn't one of those stories, this is a story about an escaped pig that was lured back with a bag of crisps.

At the weekend Californian police responded to a call about a pig "the size of a mini horse" roaming the streets.

A deputy from the San Bernardino County Sherriff's department began a slow speed chase as the pig followed her. The police officer using crisps from her lunch to tempt the animal safely back home.

More like this

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande gets a pet pig with fiancé Pete Davidson

A boy holds a Walkers crisp packet in his hands

Crisp packets: Should they be plastic-free?

Pigcasso the painting pig
play
0:51

Pigcasso: The animal artist superstar

Top Stories

Images of avatars from the video game Fortnite
play
2:47

Stampy's thoughts on cheating in video games

Close up of women eating fried insects

Would YOU eat insects to help save the world?

Ariana Grande next to her micropig

Ariana Grande ends social media silence

comments
Newsround Home