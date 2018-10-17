Royal family rules: What are they allowed to do?

Getty Images

The rules on how the royal family should behave dates back hundreds of years.

Although the rules aren't written down, tradition means that royals try to stick to them today.

Some of these rules may have been strict a century ago, but things have become more relaxed as times have changed.

Here are 5 rules that the royals have a more relaxed approach to.

1. Autographs

The royal family aren't supposed to sign autographs. The reason is there is a worry that their signatures could be forged.

They also aren't supposed to take selfies either this is because it means turning your back on a royal and being in close proximity to one which could create a security concern. However the royals have been known to break both rules on occasions.

2. Hug, hold hands or kiss in public

Traditionally people aren't allowed to touch a Royal unless one offered their hand.

This generation of royals have totally broken that rule, it's thought that Prince Harry and William have followed in the footsteps of their mother Princess Diana who liked to hug people.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan in particular have been seen holding hands at royal engagements.

This is something that is rarely seen, even Harry's brother William and his wife Kate seem to more often than not stick to this rule.

3. Travelling together

When travel was less reliable the rule of not travelling together was very important - it was to make sure that if something went wrong whilst travelling there would always be a member of the royal family who would be safe.

William and Catherine have made the choice to break royal tradition and travel with their children.

4. Men wearing wedding rings

Usually, royal men don't wear wedding bands after they marry.

Harry's grandfather, father and brother have all follow the tradition by not wearing a ring after they got married.

But Meghan and Harry have chosen to break this tradition, by both wearing rings.

5. Marrying people who are divorced

There has been a tradition in the royal family where members don't usually marry people who have been married before, this has only happened a few times.

Before Meghan met Harry she had been married before but sadly that marriage did not work out.

Harry's dad Prince Charles married Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall after both of their first marriages did not work out.

What are you thoughts? Do you think about the things that the royals do?