Your views on female Superheroes

MARVEL/JEFF DEKAL

We've just seen the first woman taking on the role of Doctor Who, and in The Incredibles 2, it was mum Elastigirl who led the storyline.

But kids say we're still not seeing enough female characters in Sci-Fi and Superhero films and TV shows.

According to a new study called Superpowering Girls: Female Representation in the Sci-Fi/Superhero Genre.

On Tuesday 17th October we asked some you how you felt about female Superheros and you had this to say.

Got a view? Head over to here to read the story and comment.

Girlpower said:

The issue isn't to do with how many female superheroes (although that still does disappoint me) but the way they are marketed. Doctor Who, Supergirl, Shuri-these are great and empowering female superheroes, but their characters and beliefs are based on stereotypical males, which almost ruins the point. Girls shouldn't have to base their characters on male stereotypes to be strong, and people need to reflect that in superheroes. As well as this, if I want to get any merchandise from these characters, I have to use the boys' section of the store, because the girls' only has princesses!

U17208986 said:

I believe in equal rights and by that I mean women should not be underestimated as weak and uncommitted. Us lady's are strong, independent and trust-worthy.

TealSparklyCat said:

It is definitely important for there to be more female superheroes so that girls can look up to strong, relatable and empowering characters.

Having a female Doctor Who is a major step forward and it would be amazing if we could continue taking steps forward to create more female sci-fi/superhero characters.

U17208112 said:

There should be more girl superheroes because some people are not feminists.

Brownie Pony Writer Scientist said:

I think that more girls should be added because it is 100 years of Women's rights this year and people think that girls are less powerful than boys.

Got a view? Head over to here to read the story and comment.