Getty Images

Pippa Middleton, the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, has given birth to a boy.

A spokeswoman for Pippa and her husband James Matthews said the baby was born on Monday and weighed 8lb and 9oz.

Kensington Palace said Prince William and Kate Middleton were "thrilled" for the couple.

The baby boy was born at the same hospital as his cousins - George, Charlotte and Louis.

The arrival comes just a day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed they are expecting a baby.