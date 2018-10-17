Moon rock up for auction for an astronomical price (sorry)

A piece of the Moon is up for auction and is expected to sell for more than $500,000 - that's about £380,000.

This large moon rock is extremely rare, and wasn't brought back to Earth by astronauts.

Instead it's thought to have been blasted out of the surface of the moon, ejected into space and fell to Earth thanks to an asteroid smashing into the lunar surface.

Weighing 5.5Kg, about as heavy as a large Christmas turkey, the rock is often called the Moon Puzzle because it's made up of six pieces that fit together like a jigsaw.