There's loads of ways to help the environment, what's your top way to get involved?

Take your pick from the list below, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Is something you're doing not on this list? Let us know in the comments!

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.