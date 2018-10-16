Brexit: What do you want to know?

Katya Adler with children in the Newsround studio.

Have you wondered what Brexit will mean for the future of Britain?

The Prime Minister, Theresa May is trying to make arrangements for how Britain will trade with the rest of Europe once the country has left the EU. European officials have warned that a 'no-deal' is likely and it's also unclear how Brexit will affect the Irish border.

The UK is due to leave the EU in March next year and with all of this happening and a lot of uncertainty, it's sometimes hard to know what this means for the future.

Next week, Newsround will be asking the BBC's Europe expert Katya Adler your Brexit questions.

You can send your questions to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk and get involved!!

Keep it short and snappy! And make sure you hold the phone on its side to film your message, like in the picture below.

Film your video like this - with you fairly close to the camera, clearly showing your head and shoulders

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a video.

We may show your video on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.