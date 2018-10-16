play
Little Mix announces name of new album

It's the moment that Little Mix fans have been waiting two years for - they have finally announced the name of their new album, LM5!

The girls gave fans the good news by posting a picture of the front cover of the album on their social media account.

LM5 will have 14 new tracks including their single Woman like me featuring rapper Nicki Minaj.

Ed Sheeran has also been working with Little Mix on the new album.

There is also a delux album with four extra tracks, pictures, hand written notes and a CD book.

This is the girl group's fifth studio album and it's set to be released on the 16 November 2018.

