Black Power Salute: Why it matters 50 years on

Getty Images

16 October 2018 marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic moments in sport, African-American history and the civil rights movement.

On this day in 1968, at the Olympic Games in Mexico City, two black U.S. medallists - Tommie Smith and John Carlos - took the victory stand with their heads bowed and eyes closed, their hands raised with black gloves, and fists clenched.

Their "black power salute" during the playing of the American national anthem was a silent protest by the athletes against racial injustice. Their actions were seen as a controversial act, combining sports and politics.

To understand why the men felt they needed to make a statement, it's important to understand the times in which the men acted.

There was a lot of racism in the United States, where black men and women were punished, segregated and hurt because of the colour of their skin. Civil rights leader, Martin Luther King, Jr had been killed only months before the Mexico games and the USA was gripped by civil rights protests.

The symbolism of the political statement made by Smith and Carlos had been well planned. The two athletes wore black socks with no shoes to represent "black poverty in a racist America," while Smith wore a black scarf around his neck, standing for black pride.

Carlos also wore beads for those who died due to slavery and raised his left fist to represent black unity. Smith raised his right fist for black power in the U.S. Together, the men represented unity and power.

The 'forgotten man'

Peter Norman, the white Australian sprinter who won the 200m silver medal stood in solidarity with Smith and Carlos. He is often described as the 'forgotten man' during the protest, but he had a role to play too.

After learning of the American athletes' plans, Norman is reported to have said: "I will stand with you." He also suggested that his rivals share Tommie Smith's gloves - taking one each - after Carlos realised he had forgotten his.

Norman wore a human rights badge on the podium in a public display of support. The Australian was punished for his role at the time and did not compete at another Olympic Games.

Smith and Carlos also faced punishment and were suspended by the U.S. Olympic Committee for a "disregard of Olympic principles." The International Olympic Committee described the salute as "immature behaviour."

At the time Tommie Smith said "If I win I am an American, not a black American". Smith also said that if he did something bad it would be blamed on the colour of his skin. "We are black and we are proud of being black. Black America will understand what we did tonight."