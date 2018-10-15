BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2018: Top 10 revealed

Who will win this year's BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year?

There are 10 athletes shortlisted for the award and the winner will be announced at BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards on Sunday, 21 October.

One of these teenagers will follow in the footsteps of past winners such as Ellie Simmonds, Wayne Rooney, Tom Daley and Andy Murray.

Ones to watch

Kare Adenegan

Age: 17 Sport: Para-athletics

Kare Adenegan was born in Coventry and is a wheelchair athlete specialising in sprint distances.

She has an condition called cerebral palsy which affects her movement and co-ordination.

Adenegan defeated Hannah Cockroft for the first time in aT34 Women's wheelchair race.

Freya Anderson

Age: 17 Sport: Swimming

Getty Images

Freya is swimmer. She competed for England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, winning bronze in the 4x100m freestyle relay and 4x200m freestyle relay events.

The swimmer finished fourth in her individual 100m freestyle event, setting a new junior European record.

James Bowen

Age: 17 Sport: Horse racing

Getty Images

James became the youngest rider to win the Welsh Grand National on Raz De Maree at Chepstow in January. He then secured a further 2018 victory in the Lanzarote Hurdle on William Henry during his first season.

Max Burgin

Age: 16 Sport: Athletics

Max Burgin

Max became European under-18 800m champion. He has the world's best time for 800m in his age group - one minute 47.36 seconds.

He is also the English under-17 800m champion.

Jack Draper

Age: 16 Sport: Tennis

Getty Images

Jack is a tennis player born in London. He went from 92nd in the ITF junior rankings at the end of 2017 to a high of eighth in 2018, winning the GB Pro Series Nottingham event before securing a second ITF Pro title.

Jack is the highest-ranked male 16-year-old at number 618 and is often compared to tennis star Andy Murray.

Georgia-Mae Fenton

Age: 17 Sport: Gymnastics

Getty Images

Georgia-Mae Fenton is a gymnast from Kent. She represented England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia.

Georgia-Mae won a gold medal in the uneven bars, her first significant senior championship win.

She also took silver in the women's team event.

Anna Hursey

Age: 12 Sport: Table tennis

Getty Images

Anna Hursey is a Welsh table tennis player.

Anna began playing table tennis when she was five years old, and at aged 10, she became the youngest player to represent Wales' senior table tennis team in a European Championship.

The table tennis star is the British number one at under-18 level.

Georgia Roche

Age: 17 Sport: Rugby league

Rugby Football League

Georgia Roche is a rugby league player for Castleford Tigers.

Georgia took home Rugby Football League's first Woman of Steel award in October 2018.

Ryan Sessegnon

Age: 18 Sport: Football

Getty Images

Ryan Sessegnon is a professional footballer who plays for Fulham with his twin brother Steven.

He helped Fulham reach the Premier League with a goal and an assist against Derby County in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

Maisie Summers-Newton

Age: 16 Sport: Para-swimming

Maisie Summers-Newton is a para-swimmer. She made her senior international debut at the WPS European Championships in Dublin and went on to win three gold and one bronze medal, achieving lifetime best times in all four of her individual events.

Maisie broke two world records in the SB6 100m breaststroke and SM6 200m IM.