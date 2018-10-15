play
Last updated at 08:14

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to have a baby

The Duke and Duchess of SussexGetty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced that they are expecting a baby.

The news came from the Kensington Palace social media account on Monday morning.

The couple got married in May 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of SussexKensington Palace/Twitter

The new royal baby will be seventh in line to the throne after dad - Prince Harry, three cousins- Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Louis, Uncle - Prince William and grandfather-Prince Charles.

Kensington Palace said the couple "appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public".

They are now on an official visit to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand to coincide with this year's Invictus games.

The Duchess of Sussex is expecting the baby in the Spring of 2019.

