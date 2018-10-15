Who’s in The X Factor live shows?

Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams, Louis Tomlinson and Ayda Field have officially confirmed their live show acts.
These acts have come a long way from battling through auditions, to the Six Chair Challenge, and even impressing their mentors at the Judges' Houses.
So, who will be fighting for a chance to be crowned the winner of X Factor 2018?
The Girls - mentored by Simon Cowell
- Shan
- Molly Scott
- Scarlett Lee
- Bella Penfold
The Groups - mentored by Robbie Williams
- LMA Choir
- Misunderstood
- A Star
- Vibe 5
The Boy- mentored by Louis Tomlinson
- Dalton Andre Harris
- Brendan Murray
- Anthony Russell
- Armstrong Martins
The Overs- mentored by Ayda Field
- Giovanni Spano
- Janice Robinson
- Danny Tetley
- Olatunji Yearwood
The first live show starts on Saturday 20th October.