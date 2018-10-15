play
Last updated at 08:23

Who’s in The X Factor live shows?

Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams, Louis Tomlinson and Ayda Field have officially confirmed their live show acts.

These acts have come a long way from battling through auditions, to the Six Chair Challenge, and even impressing their mentors at the Judges' Houses.

So, who will be fighting for a chance to be crowned the winner of X Factor 2018?

The Girls - mentored by Simon Cowell

The Girls ITV THAMES/SYCO
  • Shan
  • Molly Scott
  • Scarlett Lee
  • Bella Penfold

The Groups - mentored by Robbie Williams

The Groups ITV THAMES/SYCO
  • LMA Choir
  • Misunderstood
  • A Star
  • Vibe 5

The Boy- mentored by Louis Tomlinson

The Boys ITV THAMES/SYCO
  • Dalton Andre Harris
  • Brendan Murray
  • Anthony Russell
  • Armstrong Martins

The Overs- mentored by Ayda Field

The Overs ITV THAMES/SYCO
  • Giovanni Spano
  • Janice Robinson
  • Danny Tetley
  • Olatunji Yearwood

The first live show starts on Saturday 20th October.

