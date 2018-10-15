Who’s in The X Factor live shows?

Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams, Louis Tomlinson and Ayda Field have officially confirmed their live show acts.

These acts have come a long way from battling through auditions, to the Six Chair Challenge, and even impressing their mentors at the Judges' Houses.

So, who will be fighting for a chance to be crowned the winner of X Factor 2018?

The Girls - mentored by Simon Cowell

ITV THAMES/SYCO

Shan

Molly Scott

Scarlett Lee

Bella Penfold

The Groups - mentored by Robbie Williams

ITV THAMES/SYCO

LMA Choir

Misunderstood

A Star

Vibe 5

The Boy- mentored by Louis Tomlinson

ITV THAMES/SYCO

Dalton Andre Harris

Brendan Murray

Anthony Russell

Armstrong Martins

The Overs- mentored by Ayda Field

ITV THAMES/SYCO

Giovanni Spano

Janice Robinson

Danny Tetley

Olatunji Yearwood

The first live show starts on Saturday 20th October.