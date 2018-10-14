Eugenie royal wedding: Four official photos released
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have released four official photographs from their wedding day.
The pictures were taken by photographer Alex Bramall. They include a black and white image of the couple sharing a kiss during the carriage procession, as the Scottish State Coach returned back to Windsor Castle.
Alex Bramall
The couple are said to be "delighted" to share the images and the British photographer Mr Bramall said it was "an honour and a privilege" to be asked to photograph their special day. Here, the couple are pictured with family members in the White Drawing Room in Windsor Castle.
Alex Bramall
In another of the photos, we can see Prince George grinning next to his sister Princess Charlotte, while Princess Eugenie's new husband stands with X Factor judges Robbie Williams's and Ayda Field's daughter Theodora, alongside the other bridesmaids and pageboys.
Alex Bramall
Here, Princess Eugenie is photographed in a beautiful silk gown as she heads to the evening reception with her new husband at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park on Friday evening. Congratulations!