Norfolk church team's football turns up on German island

Thomas Selinger Thomas Selinger found a football on a beach which had travelled 250 miles across the North Sea

A football belonging to a British church team has turned up on an island just off the coast Germany!

Thomas Selinger was going for a beach walk on Baltrum Island when he came across the football - and decided to trace where it came from.

"The football was wet and heavy. I asked myself where this ball was coming from and later I researched and found the team on the internet," he said.

Seeing the ball was marked with 'Stalham Baptist', he sent an email to the manager of the church's football team.

Thomas Selinger Thomas Selinger had some pictures with the mystery football, before giving it to some children on the beach to play with

After receiving Thomas's email, Josh Holebon - manager of Stalham Baptist Church FC in Norfolk in south England - said he had no idea how it got there.

It turned out the ball had travelled around 250 miles across the North Sea to get to where Mr Selinger found it.

"It's a complete mystery!" Josh said. "Our best guess is someone took the ball to the beach in Norfolk and it went in to the sea and found its own way across."

After taking a picture with the ball, Thomas said he gave it to some children playing on the beach.

Have you ever found anything amazing on a beach that you think travelled a long way - a message in a bottle maybe?

Or better still, did you take a Stalham Baptist Church FC football to play with on a beach in Norfolk and lose it in the sea?! Let us know in the comments below!