Amongst all the famous faces at Princess Eugenie's wedding there was also a young group of dancers.

Julia, is one of the dancers in Mersey Girls, had a condition called scoliosis which meant her spine was curved.

Princess Eugenie had the same condition when she was younger. She saw the girls audition on Britain's Got Talent in 2017 and got in touch with them.

She then invited them to her wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor. To say thank you they choreographed a new dance as a wedding gift.