How to look after a pet rabbit

If you've always wanted pet rabbits but weren't sure how to look after them, worry no more.

Snowball the rabbit and her human sidekick Rebecca are here to tell you all you need to know to make your furry friends happy at home, including cleaning, playing, and the real truth about carrots!

When looking for a pet rabbit, don't forget that they need friends. They're very sociable animals, but according to veterinary charity PDSA, 54% of rabbits actually live alone.

Your rabbit needs a friend who can speak its language, which means a second bunny.

Rabbits are some of the cleanest animals around, so if you don't keep their home clean, you'll be off their Christmas card list in no time!

Make sure you clean their hutch out at least once a week, and get rid of their poops every day. You also need to make sure their bums are clean to protect them from a condition called flystrike.

That's when flies lay eggs in the fur around your rabbits' bums; it can be incredibly painful, and even fatal.

Don't forget, if you're unsure about anything while looking after your pet, go with your grown up to get advice from a vet - they're the fountains of all pet knowledge!