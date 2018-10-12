play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 15:10

"We've been to the royal wedding!"

Not everyone can say they've been to a royal wedding.

But a group young of dancers now can.

You might recognise Mersey Girls because they were finalists in Britain's Got Talent in 2017.

They've had a pretty special day attending Princess Eugenie's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor. .

There were lots of famous guests there including actors, singers and models.

The Queen and Prince Philip as well as Eugenie's cousins Princes William and Harry were also there.

One of the dancers, Julia, had scoliosis which meant her spine was curved.

To help Julia keep dancing, Simon Cowell paid for her to have surgery.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie receives dance as first wedding gift

Princess Eugenie also had the condition and made contact with the girls after seeing their audition on the talent show.

She then invited them to her wedding.

To say thank you they choreographed a new dance as a wedding gift.

Comments

  • View all (1)

  • Comment number 1. Posted by happytrampoliningchocolatewaffle

    29 minutes ago
    That was a great dance. i saw the mersey girls at cbbc summer social

