Usain Bolt scores twice for Central Coast Mariners

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Usain Bolt scores two goals for Central Coast Mariners

Usain Bolt has scored his first and second goals for Central Coast Mariners in an A-League trial match.

Bolt made his first start for the A-League side against Macarthur South West United, in a game he admitted was his last chance to earn a pro deal.

The legendary Olympian started up front alongside former Fulham, Leeds and Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack.

After previously sending a header wide of the post, the Jamaican netted his first goal, moving like lightning and bolting away from a defender before firing underneath the goalkeeper.

Getty Images Usain Bolt scored his side's third and fourth goals and celebrated whith his trademark pose

Having celebrated with his trademark lightning bolt pose - the eight-time Olympic champion then scored his side's fourth goal, tapping it in from close range.

The 100m and 200m world record holder joined the A-League side Mariners in August for an "indefinite training period".

Bolt retired from athletics after the 2017 World Championships and has been eager to forge a new career in professional football