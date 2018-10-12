Usain Bolt scores twice for Central Coast Mariners

Usain Bolt has scored his first and second goals for Central Coast Mariners in an A-League trial match.
Bolt made his first start for the A-League side against Macarthur South West United, in a game he admitted was his last chance to earn a pro deal.
The legendary Olympian started up front alongside former Fulham, Leeds and Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack.
After previously sending a header wide of the post, the Jamaican netted his first goal, moving like lightning and bolting away from a defender before firing underneath the goalkeeper.
Having celebrated with his trademark lightning bolt pose - the eight-time Olympic champion then scored his side's fourth goal, tapping it in from close range.
The 100m and 200m world record holder joined the A-League side Mariners in August for an "indefinite training period".
Bolt retired from athletics after the 2017 World Championships and has been eager to forge a new career in professional football
