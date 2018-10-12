Royal Wedding: What was Princess Eugenie's dress like?

Reuters

Thousands of people have watched Princess Eugenie get married at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

It's the second royal wedding there this year after her cousin Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in May.

The Queen's granddaughter tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank.

Reuters

There were some famous faces amongst the guests, of course including the Queen and Prince Philip.

PA The Queen and Prince Philip

Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, was maid of honour while Mr Brooksbank's brother, Thomas, was best man.

WPA Pool Princess Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in the same venue

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, took on pageboy and bridesmaid roles.

WPA Pool/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walking in to St George's Chapel

But aside from the royal family you might recognise some of the other guests.

They included a number of celebrities as well as actors, models, singers, footballers and even X Factor judges Robbie Williams and Ayda Field!

PA X Factor judges Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field arriving at Princess Eugenie's wedding

In the castle grounds around 1,200 members of the public listened to a live broadcast of the service. They were selected by ballot to be there.

The families have paid for the private aspects of the wedding but some campaigners argue that the public will still have to pay around £2 million for security. They don't think that's fair as Princess Eugenie is only ninth in line for the throne.

Crowds of well-wishers have lined the streets in Windsor to celebrate the royal wedding.

Reuters

