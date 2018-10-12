play
Blue Planet Live: All you need to know

Blue Planet II was huge...and soon it'll be back on our screens.

It'll be a little bit different though, as a week of four live shows are planned for next year.

They're all about celebrating marine life as well as highlighting some of the challenges facing the world's oceans.

The programmes will be broadcast from three different locations across the planet, including the East Coast in the USA, the Bahamas and Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

Blue Planet II helped make people more aware of how much of an issue plastic pollution is in our oceans

For the first time 'The Deep' will also be explored live on TV.

On the East Coast of America, wildlife expert Chris Packham will join scientists, experts and conservationists as they carry out new research. He'll be able to delve into all of "the secrets the deep holds for the future of our blue planet".

CBBC's very own action man, Steve Backshall, will take on a series of live missions looking at the ocean's top predators. Masses of sharks gather together to find food and breed at a small island in the Bahamas.

Scientist Liz Bonnin will be at the Great Barrier Reef helping to monitor how new life is coping there. She'll also be exploring challenges such as the harm and damage plastic is having on the oceans.

It's due to be on our screens on BBC One in March next year.

Are you excited about the Blue Planet ? Let us know what you think.

