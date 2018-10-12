play
How can we tackle the problems of fast fashion?

Newsround's been asking the Government what it can do to help tackle the problems caused by fast fashion.

He described fast fashion as a "real problem" and said: "All of us can think hard about what we buy and the supply chains behind some of the big stores."

"It's important we act at every level. We need to provide people with information. We need to raise awareness. And if we do need to regulate then of course we should."

