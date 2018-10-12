play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 08:14

Storm Callum hits the UK

A man sits on a wall while waves crash around himBrian Lawless/PA Wire

Parts of the UK are being warned to prepare for possible flooding.

Storm Callum is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds.

It's the third named storm of the year after Ali and Bronagh.

Thousands of homes and businesses across the country are without power because of it.

Some flights at Dublin, Belfast, Cardiff and Exeter airports have also been cancelled.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland.

There are flood warnings and alerts in force across south-west England and Wales as well as weather warnings for the north-west coast of Scotland down to Land's End.

The Met Office says the highest wind speeds of 76mph were recorded on the Isles of Scilly in the early hours of Friday.

Have you experienced any bad weather let us know?

More like this

Lightning storm

Why do storms have names?

Vehicles drive through snow on the M8 in Glasgow on February 28, in Glasgow, Scotland

What is a red weather warning?

Residents sand bag their houses as flooding hits Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire

Storm Bronagh causes flooding in parts of the UK

Waves crashing in East Sussex

The clean up begins after Storm Ali

Comments

Top Stories

Princess Eugenie at her cousin Harry's wedding in May 2018

It's a Royal Wedding today! But who is Princess Eugenie?

Hurricane Michael Slams Into Florida's Panhandle Region

Monster storm Hurricane Michael leaves massive destruction

Doctor Who Barbie Doll

What do you think about the Doctor's Barbie doll?

Newsround Home