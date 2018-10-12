Storm Callum hits the UK

Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Parts of the UK are being warned to prepare for possible flooding.

Storm Callum is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds.

It's the third named storm of the year after Ali and Bronagh.

Thousands of homes and businesses across the country are without power because of it.

Some flights at Dublin, Belfast, Cardiff and Exeter airports have also been cancelled.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland.

There are flood warnings and alerts in force across south-west England and Wales as well as weather warnings for the north-west coast of Scotland down to Land's End.

The Met Office says the highest wind speeds of 76mph were recorded on the Isles of Scilly in the early hours of Friday.

