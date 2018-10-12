Royal Wedding: Who is Princess Eugenie?

PA The couple get married in Windsor on Friday

The English town of Windsor is getting ready for Britain's second major royal wedding this year, this time involving Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Eugenie.

Eugenie will tie the knot with Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on Friday.

The 28-year-old is the cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry.

So before the happy couple say 'I do', read below to find out more about Princess Eugenie and her husband-to-be.

When was she born?

PA Duke and Duchess of York outside the Portland Hospital with their daughter Princess Eugenie in 1990

The third of the Queen's four granddaughters, Princess Eugenie was born on 23 March 1990, and is ninth-in-line to the throne.

Her birth name is Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena of York, and she was the first royal baby to have a public christening.

What you might not know is that Eugenie's name is actually pronounced 'Yoo-Jenny'.

Who are Eugenie's family?

Getty Images Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, the Duke of York married in 1986, but later separated

Her father is Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, who is the third child of the Queen.

He was the first child born to a reigning monarch for 103 years.

Eugenie's mother is Sarah Ferguson - popularly known as 'Fergie' - who married Prince Andrew in 1986.

The couple separated in 1992, and then later divorced officially when Eugenie was just six years old.

WATCH: Four facts about Princess Eugenie

Despite the break-up, Eugenie's parents have remained very close.

Her older sister, Princess Beatrice will attend the wedding as maid of honour.

The sisters moved to eighth and ninth-in-line to the British royal throne after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child, Prince Louis.

Childhood illness

Royal Family Princess Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice (pictured right) will be maid of honour

When she was 12, Princess Eugenie underwent back surgery to correct a back problem called scoliosis.

The condition causes bones in the spine to curve and move out of shape. It can affect people of any age, but is most common in children.

To this day Eugenie still has metal rods in her back after the surgery.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie receives dance as first wedding gift

Ever since then, she has tried to support children who have similar conditions. She's even invited a young Britain's Got Talent star with scoliosis to her wedding.

Teenage dancer Julia Carlile appeared on the TV talent show in 2017 and explained how the condition could destroy her dancing dreams.

Simon Cowell soon stepped in and paid for corrective surgery. The story caught the attention of Princess Eugenie, who invited the dance troupe to her big day.

Full-time job

PA Eugenie works at a central London art gallery

Eugenie graduated from Newcastle University in 2013 with degrees in Art History and English Literature.

She spent two years living in New York, USA, where she worked for online auction house Paddle8, before getting her current job working in London as a director with art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

According to a Harper's Bazaar profile, Eugenie gets up at 6.45am every day to do exercise, has a pet dog who's also called Jack, and does her make-up in the car on the way to work.

She also likes to relax by watching Netflix and eating cashew nuts with mustard.

Getty Images Princess Eugenie spoke about her work as director of the Anti-Slavery Collective to the UN in New York this summer

As well as her work at the gallery, she also spends time carrying out royal engagements - though she is not a full-time working royal, which means taxpayers don't pay for her police protection - and says her family is the most important thing in her life.

She supports charities include the Elephant Family, the Teenage Cancer Trust, the Coronet Theatre and the European School of Osteopathy.

Who is Jack Brooksbank?

Getty Images Jack Brooksbank works in hospitality

Drinks executive Jack Brooksbank dated Princess Eugenie for about seven years before proposing while they were on holiday in Nicaragua, South America.

They met on a skiing trip, with friends introducing them while they were in Switzerland.

Mr Brooksbank said it was love at first sight.

The 32-year-old went to Stowe School, one of the most prestigious private schools in the UK, before studying at the University of Bristol.

He now works in the hospitality industry, having previously managing the Mahiki club in London, which was often attended by Prince Harry and Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice.

What do we know about the wedding?

Getty Images Princess Eugenie will walk down the aisle of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

Eugenie's marriage to Brooksbank marks the second royal wedding of the year, following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who tied the knot back in May.

The happy couple will also get married at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be among the pageboys and bridesmaids, alongside X Factor judge Robbie Williams's daughter Theodora.

PA Prince George and Princess Charlotte were among the pageboys and bridesmaids at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May

The groom Jack Brooksbank's brother, Thomas, will be best man.

Prince Andrew, The Duke of York has described his future son-in-law as "an absolutely outstanding young man", with Sarah, Duchess of York, saying she loved him and was "so excited to have a son, a brother and best friend".