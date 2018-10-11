Record-breaking Hurricane Michael hits United States

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Ricky reports on record-breaking Hurricane Michael

One of the most powerful storms to have hit the US has battered north-west Florida, flooding beach towns and snapping trees.

Hurricane Michael made landfall on Wednesday afternoon as a category four storm with 155mph winds, and caused storm surges of up to 10 feet along the coast.

The storm left nearly 500,000 people without electricity in Florida, Alabama and Georgia, according to emergency services.

Two people have been killed by falling trees, officials say.

Hurricane Michael earlier reportedly killed at least 13 people as it passed through Central American countries of Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador.

AFP/Getty Images Panama City is one of the worst-hit areas

How powerful was Michael when it hit?

Hurricane Michael is the third-strongest storm in recorded history to hit the mainland US - after an unnamed hurricane in 1935 and Hurricane Camille in 1969.

Michael was so powerful as it swept into Florida that it remained a hurricane as it moved further inland.

Unusually warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico turbo-charged the storm from a tropical depression on Sunday to a category four storm on Wednesday.

More than 370,000 people in Florida were ordered to evacuate, but officials believe many ignored the warning.

WATCH: Jenny explains Hurricane categories

What happened in Florida?

The hurricane made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida, at around 6pm (UK time) on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"We are catching some hell," Timothy Thomas, who rode out the storm with his wife in their home in Panama City Beach, Florida, told the Associated Press news agency.

The storm knocked out power to a quarter of a million homes and businesses, as power lines were smashed by falling trees.

Getty Images Local residents said they were "catching some hell"

States of emergency have been declared in all or parts of Florida, Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina.

The National Weather Service had issued a dramatic appeal for the people of the Florida state capital, Tallahassee, to heed warnings and leave their homes.

Schools and state offices in the area are to remain shut this week.

WATCH: Where's Hurricane Michael going next?

What happens next?

In the early hours of Thursday, Hurricane Michael's maximum sustained winds dropped to 75mph, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a bulletin.

"Michael will steadily weaken as it crosses the south-eastern United States through Thursday night, becoming a tropical storm by Thursday morning.

"Michael is forecast to re-strengthen some Thursday night and Friday when it moves off the east coast of the United States and becomes a post-tropical cyclone on Friday," the NHC added.

More than 300 miles of coastline remained under threat, the National Weather Service said.