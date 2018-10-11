play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 12:04

Doctor Who gets her own Barbie doll but not everyone likes it

Barbie Doll of new Doctor WhoMattel/BBC
The Barbie doll of the new Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker (pictured right), is dividing opinion

A Barbie doll celebrating actress Jodie Whittaker, the first woman ever to play the lead role in 'Doctor Who', has been revealed.

Whittaker was seen in her first full episode as the 13th Doctor on Sunday.

The limited edition doll, which costs £54.99 online, features the new Doctor's high-waist trousers, braces and the iconic sonic screwdriver.

But not everyone is happy about the Barbie doll, which is made by Mattel.

Those who are unhappy posted on social media that the doll was "overly feminine" with a curvy body, shiny blonde hair and high-heeled boots.

Critics also pointed out that none of the male Doctors in the past have been turned into Ken dolls.

However, others disagree saying it's a good thing that Barbie is celebrating the first female Doctor since the series began in 1963.

David Wilson Nunn, Creative Director at BBC Studios, said: "Given Barbie's celebration of women who have made history, as well as iconic characters from some of the best loved movies and shows, we felt it was a great opportunity to create a doll based on the Thirteenth Doctor."

Let us know what you think below in the comments.

More like this

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor
play
1:56

What can we expect from new Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker?

Jodie Whittaker fist pumps with Doctor Who co-star Bradley Walsh in their own version of Carpool Karaoke.
play
0:43

Doctor Who karaoke as the cast join in with a sing-along

Composite image of new Barbie models
play
0:19

Barbie doll to get new body shapes and skin tones

Comments

Top Stories

Hurricane Michael Slams Into Florida's Panhandle Region

Record-breaking hurricane hits US

Keyframe #1
play
1:24

Life at school with an eyesight condition

Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Quiz: Do you know your royal weddings?

Newsround Home