Doctor Who gets her own Barbie doll but not everyone likes it

Mattel/BBC The Barbie doll of the new Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker (pictured right), is dividing opinion

A Barbie doll celebrating actress Jodie Whittaker, the first woman ever to play the lead role in 'Doctor Who', has been revealed.

Whittaker was seen in her first full episode as the 13th Doctor on Sunday.

The limited edition doll, which costs £54.99 online, features the new Doctor's high-waist trousers, braces and the iconic sonic screwdriver.

But not everyone is happy about the Barbie doll, which is made by Mattel.

Those who are unhappy posted on social media that the doll was "overly feminine" with a curvy body, shiny blonde hair and high-heeled boots.

Critics also pointed out that none of the male Doctors in the past have been turned into Ken dolls.

However, others disagree saying it's a good thing that Barbie is celebrating the first female Doctor since the series began in 1963.

David Wilson Nunn, Creative Director at BBC Studios, said: "Given Barbie's celebration of women who have made history, as well as iconic characters from some of the best loved movies and shows, we felt it was a great opportunity to create a doll based on the Thirteenth Doctor."

