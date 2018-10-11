Princess Eugenie receives dance as first wedding gift

A young Britain's Got Talent dancer with scoliosis has been invited to the wedding of Princess Eugenie, who also had the condition.

Julia Carlile was 15 when she appeared on the TV talent show in 2017. Scoliosis causes a curvature of the spine and had threatened to destroy Julia's dreams.

But Simon Cowell stepped in and paid for corrective surgery.

The story caught the attention of Princess Eugenie, who wrote to Julia and her dance troupe the 'Mersey Girls' to wish them luck in the competition and recently invited them to her wedding.

As a thank you for the invitation, the dance troupe have choreographed a new dance as a wedding gift.