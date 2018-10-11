play
World Sight Day: Life at school with optic atrophy

World Sight Day is held each year, on the the second Thursday of October, aiming to draw attention to the world's blind and partially sighted people.

Annabel has a condition called optic atrophy, which means she can't see very well.

It means that Annabel might struggle to read the board in her classroom or do her homework.

Watch as she explains how she uses a special camera, brail keyboard and crystals - that magnify writing - so that she can do her school work.

